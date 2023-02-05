Chelsea are currently keen on signing in-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, in a deal that could break the British transfer record.

The Blues have so far been one of the most active spenders in the last two transfer windows, with their overall net spending amounting to £600 million.

The club's new owners have shown their commitment to improving the current Chelsea squad. They have also not been shy about spending huge on top targets so far.

Such has seen them splash the cash on the likes of Wesley Fofana (£75 million), Mykhailo Mudryk (£88.5 million) and most recently Enzo Fernandez (£106.8 million).

The fee Chelsea paid for Argentine midfielder Fernandez broke the British reford for the most expensive transfer by an English club.

Recall that the record was previously held by Jack Grealish, who cost Manchester City a whopping £100 million following his move from Aston Villa in 2021.

Recent reports, as seen on Metro, show that the West London giants could still well break their own record this summer. Graham Potter's team have currently identified Manchester United target Osimhen as the ideal option for their goal-scoring issue.

The Nigerian striker is currently in red-hot form with Napoli in Serie A this season, having scored 14 league goals for Luciano Spalletti's team.

It is believed that a transfer fee in excess of £110 million could convince Napoli to part ways with their top striker this summer.

Potter reveals that Chelsea shouldn't repeat another Lukaku transfer mistake

However, head coach Potter is of a different opinion that the Blues may not necessarily need a big-money striker to solve their goal-scoring issues.

However, head coach Potter is of a different opinion that the Blues may not necessarily need a big-money striker to solve their goal-scoring issues.

Speaking in an interview as seen on Metro, he sighted Romelu Lukaku's case as an instance and revealed that the Blues need to improve as a team. In his words, he said:

"I think we need to improve as a team. If you look back at 18 months, from the outside Chelsea wasn’t scoring and they thought they’d spent close to £100million on a centre-forward [Lukaku] and that would fix all their problems, and it didn’t.

He continued:

"You have to attack better as a team and that’s our challenge – that’s what we need to do."

Recall that the Belgian striker signed for the Blues in the summer of 2021 on the back of an impressive campaign in Serie A. However, he failed to find his feet upon his return to the Premier League.

