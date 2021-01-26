Chelsea wishes India a Happy Republic Day

Chelsea fans all across India will celebrate Republic Day tomorrow. The occasion will be commemorated by fan clubs across the country. The Republic Day honors the date on which the Indian Constitution, which is the backbone of the legislative system in the country, came into effect.

This year, Republic Day coincides with Chelsea turning a new leaf, as they look set to confirm the appointment of German tactician Thomas Tuchel. There is a sense of hope being ushered in as fans from around the globe wait with bated breath to see who the new manager will be.

Proud fans who represent Chelsea fan clubs from different cities have sent in their Republic Day wishes.

Viral Patel who is a member of CISC Valsad says:

“Last year when Valsad Blues was established, I was happy and excited. And turned out it was more than anything one can think of. My club, my city, my blue brothers representing various national stages."

"From screenings to social activities, the secretary and other people in the management have put a lot of effort to elevate us to where we are right now. I am a proud Blue who'll continue to support my city and its members. Happy Republic Day.“

Pranav Kabra from Hyderabad has also wished Indian Chelsea fans from across the country a happy Republic Day.

“Although Stamford Bridge is the home of Chelsea football club for the rest of the world, for Chelsea fans, the club has a home in every city where the fans are.”

“Hyderabad, a city in India that is located far away from London, is proud to have thousands of football lovers as fans of CFC and I feel proud and elated to be part of the blue army! Wishing each and everyone in India a Happy Republic Day.”

Advertisement

One thing is for certain, despite the recent setbacks, the josh is most certainly high among Chelsea’s Indian fans.