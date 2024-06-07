"Chelsea have won the Champions League, Arsenal haven't" - Liverpool icon Steve McManaman picks bigger club among London rivals

Former Liverpool icon Steve McManaman has called Chelsea a bigger club than their London rivals Arsenal. The Englishman called the Blues the bigger club, as they have won the UEFA Champions League.

However, the west London outfit will be absent from the Champions League for the second consecutive season, while Arsenal will get another chance to make amends in the competition next season.

The Blues have won the Champions League twice, while the north London outfit is yet to add the Big Ears to their share of trophies, which eluded even their legendary 'Invincibles' squad in 2003-04. The Gunners did reach the final in 2006 but lost to Barcelona.

While Arsenal have had an edge over the Blues in their last few meetings, McManaman believes the Blues having won the Champions League twice makes them a bigger club than the Gunners, telling the Daily Mail:

"Chelsea have won the Champions League. Arsenal haven’t won the Champions League. I’d have to go for – with the history of the clubs and everything – I’d have to go for Chelsea, but they’re a mess at the moment."

Chelsea recently announced the arrival of former Leicester City gaffer Enzo Maresca to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz scored for Chelsea in the Champions League final in 2021

The German had a bittersweet stint with the Blues after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen. However, the 24-year-old became a household name in west London after scoring the winner in the 2021 Champions League final win against Manchester City.

Both teams had a sedate start to the final, but the Blues broke the deadlock through Havertz. The German slotted one home following a pinpoint cross from Mason Mount, who moved to Manchester United last summer.

Havertz also moved out that summer, joining the Gunners. The 24-year-old had a slow start but turned things around, scoring 17 goals across competitions. While he has excelled as a No. 9 player, the Gunners are still on the lookout for an orthodox forward.