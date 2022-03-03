"Chelsea won it, they weren't brilliant" - Louis Saha says Manchester United can win the UEFA Champions League this season 

Manchester United have struggled this season at the domestic level but have been better in the Champions League. They currently sit in fourth position in the Premier League and were eliminated from both domestic cups early on.

However, they topped their UCL group comprising Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys. They also drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | #UCL Elanga's fine finish means we're level going into the second leg at Old Trafford Elanga's fine finish means we're level going into the second leg at Old Trafford 💪#MUFC | #UCL

Former Manchester United player Louis Saha believes they can go on and win the premier European competition as well. He believes this could also potentially help interim manager Ralf Rangnick get the job permanently in the summer.

Speaking to the Mirror, Saha said:

"It's not definitely the case that Rangnick won't be there in charge of United in the summer. If Ralf wins the Champions League, he will remain there as manager. There is concern around him, yes, as he started really well and people thought about him staying, and now United are not playing so well."

He added:

"But it's all about results for Rangnick. United can win the Champions League this season. Chelsea won it, they weren't brilliant in the first half of last year and they won it.

"I don't think their squad was so strong and they won it. They finally found a foundation that was difficult to beat. They weren't brilliant going forward, but they still managed to win the Champions League."

"It's a competition where you need to be good on the day" - Louis Saha on Manchester United's chances at the Champions League title

Saha also talked about how it the tournament requires a team to be brilliant on the day. He believes United have the players to do so.

"It depends on the draw for United as well, of course, because you can be challenged by that. But it’s a competition where you need to be good on the day and have some special players that are able to impress on the day, which they have."

Squawka Football @Squawka



Anthony Elanga's goal was MASSIVE. Manchester United are the first English team to score 500 goals in European Cup / Champions League history.Anthony Elanga's goal was MASSIVE. #UCL Manchester United are the first English team to score 500 goals in European Cup / Champions League history.Anthony Elanga's goal was MASSIVE. #UCL https://t.co/XDM96yBxkV

Saha concluded by stressing the difficulty of the job Ralf Rangnick has on his hands.

"I have to admit it's a hard position to be in for Rangnick, especially when you are an interim manager. Some players will think you don't have all the cards in your hands, so it’s not easy, it’s really not easy."

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on March 15 at Old Trafford.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar