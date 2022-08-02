"Chelsea could yet make a move for in this window" - Journalist says Blues could target legendary Premier League forward this summer 

Chelsea could make a move for Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy. The Englishman has a year left on his current contract with the Foxes.

As per Dean Jones on The Done Deal Show, Vardy could soon be on the Blues radar. Thomas Tuchel wants to add a forward this summer and sees the Leicester star as a possible transfer target.

Jones revealed that he ran into someone who linked the striker with a move to Stamford Bridge. He said:

"So a bit of context here, last week I did another show and we chatted about a potential transfer and I bumped into someone the night before and by someone I don't just mean a random person I mean someone who I know who has links in football. He said 'oh an interesting one that I heard was Vardy and Chełsea, that might be one for you to look out for' and he told me more about it and why."

He added:

"Jamie Vardy is quite an interesting proposition and one that Chełsea could yet make a move for in this window. He has one year left on his contract at Leicester. Today I've had two other phone calls where people have brought up Jamie Vardy, so maybe there's something in this."

Chelsea could be in the market for a forward soon

Timo Werner is not happy at Chelsea and is in talks to rejoin RB Leipzig this summer.

The German revealed he wanted more game time, and Thomas Tuchel was surprised by the comments. The manager said:

"I'm surprised, I would be very happy as a young guy having a contract at Chelsea Football Club. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet. Show quality, take your place and defend your place. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet having a contract with Chelsea. If he said this, I do not understand."

The Blues have also loaned out Romelu Lukaku back to Inter this summer, leaving them with Armando Broja, Kai Havertz and Michy Batshuayi as striker options in the squad.

