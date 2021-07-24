Chelsea youngster attracting interest from Leeds United - Reports

Chelsea continue to make headlines as we approach the decisive phase of the summer transfer window. The Blues could once again export some of their young guns to gain experience elsewhere as clubs across Europe circle around impressive prospects.

Reports claim that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could make his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, with Leeds United having shown interest in securing the services of the 21-year-old.

Leeds plot second Chelsea raid after 'launching loan bid' for Conor Gallagher https://t.co/kwmGfzug17 pic.twitter.com/7CNxktY6iW — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 23, 2021

Marcelo Bielsa has apparently asked for the signing of the Englishman as he prepares for the upcoming campaign. The manager earned plaudits for leading Leeds to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League last term and he's looking to impress once again in the 2021-22 campaign.

Conor Gallagher completed 100% of his passes in the first half against Newcastle.



◎ 21 passes attempted

◉ 21 passes completed



He also put in the joint most crosses for the Baggies (5). pic.twitter.com/4ug988BG61 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2021

Conor Gallagher is unlikely to become a regular in Thomas Tuchel's team next term. The Blues have a lot of options in the middle of the pitch, with the likes of Ngolo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic and Ross Barkley all fighting for minutes. Hence a move away from Stamford Bridge looks like the best option for the youngster.

Gallagher impressed at West Ham last season

How Chelsea could benefit from the deal?

Chelsea will surely pocket some cash if they allow Conor Gallagher to join Leeds United on loan. They will get the player off their wage bill and as he is surplus to requirements, the deal looks good economically.

At this stage of his career, Gallagher needs regular playing time to progress, which he will surely get at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa is known for bringing the best out of young players and that would be a plus for the Blues.

Gallagher is a big talent that will surely develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. The 21-year-old spent the last season on loan at West Ham and his efforts were worthy of praise. He made 32 appearances for the club during the campaign and recorded two goals and the same number of assists. There will be more clarity regarding his future in the coming weeks.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar