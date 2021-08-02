Chelsea youngster set to seal £5m move to Premier League side - Reports

Seeing Chelsea export young players from their academy isn't a new thing. The Blues are well-known for doing so. In the coming days, we could witness another episode, with one of their hot prospects already attracting interest from a fellow Premier League club.

It has been reported that Southampton are pulling the strings to complete a swoop for Chelsea's rising talent Tino Livramento. Brighton & Hove Albion were also said to be exploring the possibility of prising the Englishman from Stamford Bridge. Graham Potter's side will now have to deal with Southampton's advances.

#Chelsea have a buy-back and sell-on clause should Southampton sell Tino Livramento on for a significant fee. He will sign a five-year contract with the Saints.



As per the story, the Saints have moved ahead in the race for the player and are now being considered as the favorites to tie him to a deal this summer. A bid worth in the region of £5 million is reportedly being touted.

Tino Livramento is a player that holds a lot of promise for the future. It is no surprise to see Premier League clubs already battling for his signature. The 18-year-old can be deployed as a winger or a wing-back on either flank. He has a decent pace, tactical awareness and responsiveness that enable him to impress with his duties both offensively and defensively.

Tino Livramento, the 2020/21 Academy Player of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2BOk3vFL1W — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2021

The English starlet has reportedly refused to extend his contract with Chelsea as he believes he needs to move out of Stamford Bridge to continue his development. His current deal with the Blues expires next summer.

The player has impressed with Chelsea's U21 side

Chelsea doing their normal business with youngster sales

It looks like Chelsea won't stop being a talent factory for footballers anytime soon. It is already business as usual for the Blues this summer, with a couple of promising youngsters already offloaded.

They've sold Marc Guehi to Crystal Palace, Lewis Bate to Leeds United and Myles Peart-Harris to Brentford. Dynel Simeu has also left Stamford Bridge to join Southampton on a free transfer. Tino Livramento could join the list very soon.

It would be a great move for the player, after all. He has almost no chance of breaking through at the club, with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Emerson and Marcos Alonso all ahead of him in the pecking order.

