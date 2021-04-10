Chennaiyin FC part ways with Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC have announced the departure of Hungarian-Romanian manager Csaba Laszlo after he failed to lead the side to the ISL playoffs this year. The club decided against renewing the contracts of Csaba Laszlo and his backroom staff, which consists of Admir Kozlic, Csaba Gabris and Martin Raska.

The club announced the departure of Csaba Laszlo through their social media handles and stated:

"We would like to thank Csaba László, Admir Kozlic, Csaba Gábriš and Martin Raška for their contributions last season. We wish them the best for their future!"

Chennaiyin FC had a poor season under Csaba Laszlo, managing only 3 wins from 20 matches. Laszlo was hugely criticized for his defensive approach and bizarre substitutions. Several Chennaiyin FC players lost confidence in the manager due to Csaba's poor tactics and his selection process.

Under Csaba Laszlo, Chennaiyin FC played a 4-3-2-1 formation, which was unconvincing and did not yield the desired results. Chennaiyin's pressing style was ineffective and they struggled to threaten teams in games. The team scored the least number of goals (17) in the 2020-21 ISL season.

Chennaiyin FC have also parted ways with Slovak striker Jakub Sylvester and Tajikistan's Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev. They also let go of their 22-year-old midfielder Deepak Tangri, who has moved to ATK Mohun Bagan.