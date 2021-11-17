“Children have to know what Barcelona is and I can teach them” - Dani Alves makes heartfelt admission and reveals Xavi’s role in his return

Daniel Alves has revealed that he was prepared to return to Barcelona for free as he wants the next generation to understand the ethos at Blaugrana. Xavi also played a role in the Brazilian's return.

November has seen two Barcelona legends return to the club. Former midfielder Xavi left his role as Al Sadd's manager to take charge as the new boss, replacing Ronald Koeman. This was followed by the signing of Brazilian right-back Alves on a free transfer.

Alves, 38-year-old, was without a club after leaving Sao Paulo at the end of last season. He signed a contract for the remainder of the season with Barcelona.

Alves explained the reason behind his decision to return to Barcelona as a player. He revealed that he is keen to make the younger generations understand what Blaugrana are all about. The Brazilian also said that he was prepared to join the club for free. He said:

"I was very curious. I spoke with the president [Joan Laporta]. I wanted to come back to help even if they didn't pay me anything. I do not make promises that I cannot keep. Children have to know what Barca is and I can teach them."

Alves also lifted the lid on Xavi's role in his return to Barcelona. The full-back explained that he knew his chances of re-joining the club were high. Especially after it emerged that the Spaniard would take charge of the team. He said:

"I insisted a lot until he [Laporta] told me that Xavi was the one who would make the decision. So I knew he was coming back. That increased my chances because he knows how I am. When he called me, I reminded him that I was always ready to help."

Alves will now be looking to help Xavi on his mission to bring glory days back to Barcelona.

Xavi and Dani Alves facing uphill battle to revive Barcelona

While Xavi and Alves have returned to Barcelona in different roles, both are hopeful of bringing glory days back to Camp Nou. The duo, though, face an uphill battle to revive the Catalans.

Barcelona currently sit ninth in the La Liga table with 17 points, having won just four of their 12 matches so far. They are 11 points behind table-toppers Real Sociedad.

It remains to be seen if Xavi, along with Alves, can turn things around at Barcelona.

