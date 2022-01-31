China PR script gallant comeback victory against Vietnam to seal berth in semis | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

China PR rallied from a goal behind to win 3-1 against Vietnam in the quarterfinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Wang Shuang, Wang Shanshan and Tang Jiali were on the mark as the eight-time champions set up a semifinal tie against defending champions Japan.

Although knocked out of the tournament, Vietnam can still have a shot at qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup through the playoffs.

Right from the start, China looked like the side on the front foot. In the seventh minute, China appeared to have drawn first blood through Wang Shuang, but the goal was disallowed for offside. But against the run of play, it was Vietnam who found the early breakthrough.

In the 11th minute, Vietnam's No 7 Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung intercepted a poor clearance from China’s Yang Lina just outside the box and struck it into the bottom left corner. China struck back in the 25th minute through Wang Shuang. Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh pulled off a fine save from Wang Shanshan, but Shuang was there to slot home the rebound.

China PR end Vietnam's resilient resistance

Coming out in the second half, China PR were on the hunt for the winner. In the 52nd minute Wang Shanshan received a cross from the right flank and did well to bring it under control with a quality first touch. Creating a space with her marker, Shanshan took a snap shot right into the bottom corner. Wang Shuang turned provider on this occasion.

In a matter of minutes, China doubled their lead when Shuang caught Vietnam napping on the break and slotted a delightful ball for Tang Jiali, who was in acres of space. Tang took her time and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Vietnam were handed a late opportunity to pull a goal back when they were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute following Li Mengwen’s handball. However, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy failed to convert from the spot as the ball smashed right into the bar.

The Chinese side controlled the tempo well in the final moments to kill the game and qualify for the next round.

