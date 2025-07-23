Chloe Kelly hits iconic Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry celebrations after scoring Lionesses' winner against Italy in Euro S/F

Arsenal Women's star Chloe Kelly hit iconic Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry celebrations after scoring the winner for England against Italy in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. The Lionesses progressed to the Euro final, beating Italy 2-1 after extra time.

Barbara Bonansea scored in the eerd minute to give Italy 1-0 lead which was labelled by Arsenal attacker Michelle Agyemang in the 96th minute. Chloe Kelly scored the all-important winner in the 119th minute from the spot.

Kelly's penalty was saved by Laura Giuliani but Kelly scored the rebound booking England a place in the final. They will take on either Germany or Spain in the final on Sunday, July 27.

Kelly came up with an iconic celebration after scoring the winner as she replicated Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry's celebrations (via Tribuna). She first hit Ronaldo's 'calma' celebration and also did Henry's iconic corner flag celebration.

David De Gea makes feelings clear about Cristiano Ronaldo after playing with him at Manchester United

Former Manchester United keeper David de Gea has lavished praise on former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Spain international has hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for his unparalleled longevity.

The former Manchester United shot-stopper has claimed that it is not normal for a player to sustain such a high level for almost 20 years. He also claimed that there have been only one or two players as good as Ronaldo in the history of the game. He said, as quoted by GOAL:

"It's not normal. He's 40 years old, still scoring goals and winning titles. A competitive beast. The way he looks after himself is sensational . There are one or two in history like him. You can do well for a year or two, but not do it like that for 20 years."

Ronaldo and de Gea played 53 games together at Manchester United following the former's return to Old Trafford in 2021. They failed to win any silverware during their short time together at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name in the history books of football as one of the greatest players of all time. He won five Ballon d'Ors and achieved plenty of success while playing for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese superstar has also been sensational for his country over the years. He is the most-capped footballer of all time and has also scored the most international goals. He has 138 goals for Portugal in 221 games while providing 45 assists.

