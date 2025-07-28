Chloe Kelly responds after her husband says he’s ‘speechless’ following her winning penalty to help England Lionesses retain Women’s Euros

England Women's star Chloe Kelly has shared her response to her husband after scoring the winning penalty in the Women's Euro 2025 final. The Lionesses overcame rivals Spain 3-1 following a penalty shootout to retain the European Championship they won in 2022.

The Euros final was contested by England and Spain in a repeat of the FIFA Women's World Cup final from two years ago, which Spain won. The outcome was different this time, with Arsenal Women forward Chloe Kelly playing a big part in how things turned out.

Kelly's husband posted a photo with her during the celebrations, pointing out that he was rendered speechless by her achievement. The forward responded by expressing her gratitude at his presence in her corner.

"I'm so grateful to have you by my side."

Chloe Kelly provided the assist for her side's equaliser after they had gone behind to a Mariona Caldentey goal. Her cross was headed home by Alessia Russo to draw the Lionesses level in the second half. She then had the composure to step up and take the fifth and final penalty for England in the shootout, firing beyond the reach of Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll.

Kelly thumped home a decisive penalty for her country in their shootout win over Sweden in the quarter-finals. The 27-year-old also scored an extra-time winner for her side in the semi-final against Italy. The forward scored the winning goal in the final of the Euros in 2022 and had no problems repeating the feat. She also featured prominently as Arsenal Women won the UEFA Women's Champions League last season.

Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton star as England Women defend Euros

Arsenal forward Chloe Kelly and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton were the stars of England Women's penalty shootout triumph over Spain. The Lionesses defended their Euros title with a 3-1 shootout win over their Spanish counterparts at the St. Jakob-Park.

Sent on as a replacement for the injured Lauren James, Kelly showed glimpses of her quality, providing the assist for Alessia Russo's equaliser. She stepped up to take the Lionesses' fifth penalty, blasting it high over the dive of Cata Coll and into the back of the net.

Chelsea shot-stopper Hampton saved two penalties during the shootout, keeping Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati from scoring. She was named as the Player of the Match afterwards, following her heroic showing between the sticks for her country.

