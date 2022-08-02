Chloe Kelly took shirt off and celebrated England's Euro 2022 winner but feared goal would be ruled out by linesman 

England star Chloe Kelly was worried that her winner against Germany, after which she pulled off her instantly iconic goal celebration, would be ruled out for offside.

The Lionesses claimed their first ever major trophy thanks to a 2-1 victory in the Women's Euro final on Sunday (July 31) against their old rivals in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

With the ball loose from a corner, substitute Kelly poked home to give her side the lead which led to the 24-year-old taking off her shirt and whirling it round her head amidst jubilent scenes. However, there was a notable pause between the striker's goal and her eventual celebration, with The Star claiming that the Manchester City forward thought she may be offside.

Once she knew that the goal stood, she took off and charged around the Wembley pitch, with her teammates barely able to catch her. She would not have cared less about the booking she received for the celebration, as England completed their perfect run to clich the trophy at their home tournament.

Chloe Kelly's parents express immense pride following winning goal for England

Kelly will forever go down as the individual that finally brought football home after 56 years of pain, but it hasn't always been plain sailing for her.

The forward had to recover from an ACL injury earlier this year to spark those scenes of pandemonium that will never be forgotten at England's national stadium.

The following day, The Daily Mail managed to contact Kelly's parents to ask them how they felt about their daughter becoming a national hero, to which her father Noel stated:

"It’s just been unbelievable to see. I didn’t play much with her when she was younger, but my boys kicked about with her. She’s absolutely brilliant."

Meanwhile, Kelly's mother Jane also struggled to hold back her immense pride, as she proclaimed:

"Oh my god, it is incredible. She’s kicked a ball since she could walk and it’s just continued since then, getting bigger and bigger. This is one of the proudest moments of my life. She’s an absolute superstar."

Both Jane and Noel, as well as the rest of the Lionesses squad, received a hero's welcome at a parade in Trafalgar Square to celebrate the iconic victory.

