"Choose Guardiola” - Antonio Cassano claims Dusan Vlahovic could ‘reach Erling Haaland’s level’ at a club like Manchester City

Former Italian international Antonio Cassano has advised Dusan Vlahovic to join Manchester City and work under Pep Guardiola.

Vlahovic is expected to leave Fiorentina after rejecting their latest contract offer, and is attracting interest from several top clubs in Europe.

Manchester City are among several clubs interested in the Serbian as the Sky Blues are looking to sign a striker next summer or possibly even in January.

Pep Guardiola’s side missed out on signing Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, and have had to make do without a traditional number nine.

Cassano believes Vlahovic should move to Manchester City and work with Guardiola as it could elevate his level as a player.

"Vlahovic, choose Guardiola and go to Manchester City. I don’t know if you’ll be up to it, but with a year you could reach Haaland’s level. If, on the other hand, you find a coach who does not know how to communicate with you, growth stops,” Cassano said.

Vlahovic’s impressive numbers in the Serie A will tempt Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is very particular about the type of player he wants, and Vlahovic could fit the bill.

The 21-year old has all the characteristics to thrive under Guardiola as he is technically sound and is prolific in front of goal.

Vlahovic has already managed 15 goals in 17 appearances this season, and could beat his best tally of 21 goals in a single league season.

Manchester City have done reasonably well without a recognized number nine as Guardiola has found a way to suffocate oppositions with possession.

With several talented players in their squad, they are the current pace-setters in the Premier League. However, the need to sign a striker is imperative.

Manchester City are competing for multiple honors again this season and having a a few recognized strikers will help their cause. Should they sign Vlahovic in the January transfer window, they will have a complete squad, with quality players in all positions.

At 21, Vlahovic would also be a long-term addition to the Manchester City squad. It remains to be seen if the Sky Blues will sign him in January or wait until the summer.

