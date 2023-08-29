Chris Sutton claims Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are 'washed up' after completing moves to Saudi Pro League and MLS respectively

Former England player Chris Sutton claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the two best players in the sport's history, were showing signs of aging with their respective moves to clubs in inferior football leagues.

Ronaldo, 38, moved to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in December, while Messi, 36, joined MLS side Inter Miami this summer after a two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

The two superstars' arrivals in their respective leagues has certainly boosted the profile of the two leagues. However, Sutton remains unconvinced that their arrival would do any long-term good to either league. He also added that the players are past their primes, so they have chosen a lower level of competition to keep playing.

Sutton said (as per Daily Mail) on the It's All Kicking Off podcast:

"He's (Messi) washed up for him, isn't he? He's still good, but you know, he's washed up. Just as Ronaldo is washed up going to the Saudi Pro League. They're not the players which they once were, because they wouldn't go there."

He said about Messi:

"Short term, they'll have the Messi phase. And then when he's had enough, it will go back to what it was before. It's a league for, dare I say, washed up players. For European players who want to go to America for the lifestyle with the families at the end of their career."

He added:

"He's coming to the end of his career. He's not the player which he once was, because if he had serious ambition, he would have gone back to Barcelona. I mean, Inter Miami, it's great. Go over there, and take the accolade, and raise the profile for a bit. And he's still a great player, and he's going to attract the crowds."

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared for their respective clubs this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have hit the ground running at their respective new club. Both have scored goals galore and have already won a trophy at their new surroundings.

Ronaldo has bagged nine goals and three assists in nine games across competitions, winning the Arab Club Champions Cup. There, he scored six goals in as many games, including a brace in the final.

In the AFC Champions League playoff, the 38-year-old produced a late assist as Al-Nassr recorded a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Shahab Al-Ahli. Cristiano Ronaldo then bagged his first Saudi Pro League goals of the season, netting a hat-trick Al-Faten. He has three goals and an assist in two league games this campaign.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has hit the ground running at Miami. He bagged 10 goals and an assist as the Herons won the inaugural Leagues Cup, their first trophy in their five-year history.

He then provided a pair of assists as Miami reached the US Open Cup final before marking his MLS debut with a late strike in the 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls.