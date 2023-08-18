Chris Sutton delivers his prediction as Arsenal visit Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in Premier League GW2

Football pundit Chris Sutton believes Arsenal will make it back-to-back wins at the start of the new Premier League season. He predicts that the Gunners will walk away 2-0 victors over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The north London outfit won their first Premier League clash of the season by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 last Saturday. The Eagles won their league opener as well, completing a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United. Speaking ahead of the Monday night fixture, Sutton said (via BBC Sport):

"Arsenal went to Selhurst Park at the start of last season and won 2-0 in what was seen as a statement win, given how often they have dropped points against Palace in recent seasons."

"Palace looked good against Sheffield United last weekend and, even at 76, their manager Roy Hodgson showed he is up for the fight in his skirmish with Max Lowe. Arsenal have got Jurrien Timber out injured, which is a bit of a blow, but I still think the Gunners' firepower will see them through."

Mikel Arteta did lose new signing Jurrien Timber, who is set to be out for several months following a knee problem. Given the circumstance, the Spanish tactician could turn to former Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu could be preferred in the position after filling in for Timber in the second half of the previous tie.

Pundit claims 2 Arsenal stars stood out in club's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest

Shaka Hislop (via Getty Images)

ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop claims Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard were among the best players on the pitch as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest, 2-1. Despite a late goal for the visitors, the north London outfit's two goals in the first half were sufficient to produce a result.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka got on the scoresheet for the Gunners, but it was the midfield duo of Rice and Odegaard that impressed the former Premeir League goalkeeper. He said (via TBR):

“The only question marks for me were Arteta using Partey as a kind of hybrid right-back come midfielder, which I didn’t really fully understand. But it worked wonderfully well in the first 45. I would say Odegaard and Rice look something special in the middle of the park."

Hislop pointed out an unusual tactic in the Gunners' opening game. Ben White filled in at centre-back, with Gabriel benched and Thomas Partey playing right-back. It will be interesting to observe the manner in which Arteta sets his side up against Crystal Palace.