Chris Sutton makes bold 4-1 scoreline prediction for Arsenal vs Liverpool as he names 2 players who can make an impact in the game

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has made a bold prediction for Arsenal's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Emirates on October 9.

He believes that the Gunners will hammer the Reds to continue their brilliant form so far this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have won eight out of their nine matches in all competitions. They sit at the top of the Premier League table. They won their previous match against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Emirates in a dominating display.

Arsenal will next take on the Reds, who come into the match on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.

However, they have won just two out of their seven league matches so far and are ninth in the table.

Sutton believes the Reds' struggles will continue against the Gunners, who have the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus in attack. In his column for the BBC, he wrote:

"The way Arsenal went at Tottenham last weekend was impressive, and bodes well for this game too. While the Gunners are playing well and are full of confidence, things still aren't right at Liverpool as far as I can see."

He added:

"Jurgen Klopp's side were very comfortable against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday but they weren't tested defensively. Here, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus won't give them a minute's peace.

"I think Liverpool will score, even though they have not quite clicked yet this season. But Arsenal's attacking talent are going to cause them a lot of problems at the other end."

Prediction: 4-1

William Gallas backs Arsenal to win against Liverpool

Former Gunners defender William Gallas has also backed his former side to win against the Reds. He predicted a 3-1 win, telling Genting Casino (via Metro):

"I think it would be a big disappointment if Arsenal fail to beat Liverpool at the Emirates, especially after their victory against Tottenham. When you see the performances of Liverpool this season, at the weekend against Brighton, it is a great opportunity to beat them."

He added:

"Liverpool are struggling at the moment. The performance against Brighton didn’t surprise me because they look like a different team this season. There have been warning signs all season. They look weaker without [Sadio] Mane. At the back, they have been really, really poor."

Jurgen Klopp's side drew 3-3 against Brighton & Hove Albion in what was their fourth draw in seven matches in the league this season.

