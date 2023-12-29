Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for PL fixture between Luton Town and Chelsea

Former England striker Chris Sutton has made his prediction for Chelsea's Premier League trip to Luton Town on Saturday (December 30).

The Blues are coming off a 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace in midweek. Mykhailo Mudryk's 12th-minute opener for the Blues was cancelled out by Michael Olise in the first minute of stoppage time.

However, Noni Madueke's 89th-minute winner from the spot helped seal all three points. Mauricio Pochettino's side have now won their last three league outings at home to climb to tenth in the league after 19 games, 17 points behind leaders Liverpool (42).

Meanwhile, Luton are also coming off a midweek win - a 3-2 victory at bottom side Sheffield United - but remain in the relegation zone. The newly promoted side have won their last two league games but are a point behind 17th-placed Everton.

Ahead of the Blues' first Premier League visit to Kenilworth Road, Sutton reckons the hosts could force a surprise draw, writing in his prediction column for the BBC:

"Luton are in the relegation zone, but they have an identity and a cause, and they always look like they are excited about playing in the Premier League. I am not sure you can say the same about Chelsea, for all the money they spent in the summer transfer window.

"Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino named the club's youngest Premier League team in Wednesday's win over Crystal Palace, which came courtesy of a debatable late penalty. I'm not sure they deserved it, but at least it meant I got one of my predictions about them right for a change."

Sutton concluded, predicting a 1-1 draw:

"I was tempted to go with another Chelsea win this time too, because I don't think the Hatters can keep their intensity going after such a busy Christmas period, but I am going to go with a draw."

The Blues won their reverse fixture 3-0 against Luton at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

Luton Town vs Chelsea: Interesting tidbits

The Blues are in decent recent form.

Chelsea have clashed 45 times across competitions with Luton, including once in the Premier League this season, which they won at home, as mentioned above.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last 11 final league games of a calendar year, winning seven. Mauricio Pochettino's side, though, have lost their last four away league games, their worst run in three years.

Chelsea and Luton's last clash before this season came during the 1991-92 campaign, which the Blues lost 2-0 away, in the last season before the English top-flight became known as the Premeir League.