Chris Sutton makes bold scoreline prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Manchester United

Chris Sutton believes Manchester City will thrash Manchester United this weekend (October 2) in their huge Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have lost five of their previous eight encounters at home against their greatest rivals, but they have started the season in spectacular fashion. Pep Guardiola's side lie second in the table, just a point off leaders Arsenal and remain unbeaten.

New signing Erling Haaland has netted 14 times in 10 appearances so far for his new club in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have bounced back from two defeats in their first two games under Erik ten Hag to win four games in a row. They are fifth in the table, five points behind Manchester City but with a game in hand.

Sutton believes that the Red Devils will be brought crashing back to Earth this weekend. The former Blackburn and England forward predicted a 4-1 win for the hosts.

The outspoken pundit told BBC Sport:

"For all the positivity about Manchester United's progress under Erik ten Hag, they are playing Manchester City, who are the best team in the country and by far the best team in Manchester."

He added:

"We saw Arsenal created chances against United in their last league game, but failed to take them. If City play anywhere near as well as they can do, they will do the same, and they won't miss. United could cause them problems on the counter, but a more likely scenario is that they are going to get pumped."

Cristiano Ronaldo in line to start for Manchester United in huge derby against Manchester City

According to The Telegraph, the 37-year-old could make just his second Premier League start of the season on Sunday due to a striker injury crisis.

The legendary forward is yet to score in the top-flight this term for Manchester United, with most of his six appearances coming from the bench. There are concerns that the five-time Ballon d'Or is not a good fit for the Ten Hag system, which requires his strikers to press from the front.

However, with injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, the Dutch boss may have no choice but to play Ronaldo in the No. 9 role.

A penalty against FC Sheriff in the Europa League is the Portugal captain's only goal so far this term. He is beginning to draw criticism for his national performances as well after Portugal were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

If Manchester United do beat their nearest neighbors, they will move to within just two points of the Premier League champions, having played a game less.

