Chris Sutton makes interesting prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League clash 

Pundit Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to end Manchester United's unbeaten run in their Premier League clash at the Emirates on Sunday, January 22.

The Red Devils go into the game on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run across competitions. They won nine straight games before playing out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace away on Wednesday, January 18.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in terrific form themselves and go into the clash on the back of a dominant 3-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 15.

Predicting the Gunners' upcoming clash against Manchester United, Sutton pointed out that the Red Devils could be affected by their draw against Palace. In his column for the BBC, he wrote:

"I always have a sneaky feeling for Manchester United in games like this, with Marcus Rashford so good on the counter-attack and Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen having the eye for the pass that would put him through."

He added:

"On the flip side, I just wonder how much Wednesday's draw against Palace will have taken out of Erik ten Hag's side, who will be missing the suspended Casemiro in midfield too. "

Sutton claimed that while Erik ten Hag's side have performed well in recent games, their opponents are still the better side this season. He wrote:

"As I said on the Monday Night Club on Radio 5 Live, United's biggest issue at present is managing expectation, because after winning nine games in a row some of their fans started to think they are title contenders again."

He added:

"Yes, they have found some consistency with their performance levels but it is Arsenal who have set the standard this season, with 15 wins and only one defeat in their first 18 league games. This will be a great game to watch because of United's threat on the break, but Arsenal are at home and they are playing like they believe they can beat anyone at the moment."

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

Arsenal hoping to break down a buoyant Manchester United side

While their draw against Crystal Palace was certainly a dampener, Erik ten Hag's side have been excellent since the restart following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They have played fast-paced football and have even beaten the likes of Manchester City during this time.

Manchester United will be without Casemiro due to suspension. The midfielder has been a crucial player for the club since joining from Real Madrid last summer.

The Gunners, meanwhile, lost the reverse fixture 3-1 earlier this season. They will look to take their revenge and extend their lead over Manchester City to eight points at the top of the table.

