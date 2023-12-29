Chris Sutton makes score prediction for PL fixture between Liverpool and Newcastle

Pundit Chris Sutton predicts Liverpool will beat Newcastle United 3-1 when the two sides lock horns in the Premier League at Anfield on New Year's Day.

Sutton wrote in his BBC column that the Reds are legitimate threats to Manchester City's status as English champions. He forecasted an easy win for Jurgen Klopp's side against Eddie Howe's men on Monday. Reflecting on the Merseysiders' chances of winning the league this term, Sutton wrote in BBC:

"I am still backing Manchester City to win the title, but I did think Liverpool would challenge them when I made my predictions at the start of the season."

He further added that the Reds have found a way to get results in their favor even when their performances haven't been the most convincing, writing:

"Liverpool are not always that convincing, but they have been very good at finding a way to win games even when they don't play well - and they will find their shooting boots against the Magpies."

Klopp's team lead the Premier League title charge with 42 points from 19 matches, sitting two points above Arsenal. They defeated Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Boxing Day in their previous game.

Howe's Newcastle, meanwhile, are ninth with 29 points from 19 matches. They enter the clash at Anfield on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at home.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauds Newcastle ahead of Anfield showdown

Newcastle United have been strung with consistent injury woes this season, leaving Eddie Howe short of choices. The English manager has often had to field the same line-up in consecutive matches.

Klopp, though, lauded the Magpies' resilience and how they have coped up despite the injury issues. The Liverpool boss said to the media (via the Reds' official website):

"The games I saw – and the analysis only starts now really – they had really good spells, they have a really good idea. But at one point Eddie [Howe] had to play too often the same line-up, definitely, that's clear with all these games. And the boys did incredibly well – I think he's said that as well."

Klopp added:

"You have to really give credit to the players for the effort they have put in. But it was pretty much the same line-up for a long, long time and then the guys who play all the time get tired and the guys who come back have no rhythm. We had that situation plenty of times."

Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Javier Manquillo, and Jacob Murphy, are among the players sidelined for Newcastle as they prepare to take on Liverpool.