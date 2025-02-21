Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to return to winning ways in their upcoming Premier League showdown against Manchester City. The two sides are set to face each other at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

While the Reds remain at the top of the standings with 61 points from 26 games, they have faltered in recent weeks, drawing twice in their last three fixtures. Nevertheless, they have a healthy eight-point lead over Arsenal, who are second with 53 points with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have struggled for form this season and are in fourth place with 44 points. They also recently suffered an emphatic 3-1 loss against Real Madrid, crashing out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 6-3 on aggregate during the Round of 32.

Sutton reckons Liverpool can get a result against a City side that are devoid of confidence, writing (via BBC Sport):

"Manchester City basically waved the white flag at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night and, without Erling Haaland, lacked belief against Real Madrid from the off. Let's be frank, it was a shambolic performance from Pep Guardiola's side, with a real lack of intensity."

"Part of the pickle City found themselves in was down to the way Pep had set them up. I don't know how many times Abdukodir Khusanov had played at right-back before, but it cannot be many, and the combination of Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in central midfield alongside Nico Gonzalez just didn't work. They didn't have the legs to cope with Real."

He added:

"It ended up being really disappointing as a contest. Real were always favourites but when City lose, you at least expect them to go down fighting. Instead, it was over after less than five minutes. They never believed they could win and how many times have you said that about a Pep team?"

"Liverpool had a tricky time of it against Villa in midweek but they must think they can get at this City side too."

Sutton's Prediction: 1-3

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah equals Lionel Messi's record following Aston Villa draw

Liverpool suffered a blow after they were recently held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League on February 19. However, Mohamed Salah had an excellent game, scoring a goal and providing one assist, equalling Lionel Messi's record in the process.

The Egyptian King became the first player to score and assist in 10 fixtures in a single season (in Europe's top-five leagues) since Messi during the 2014-15 campaign.

Salah is arguably the world's most in-form player, having garnered 29 goals and 20 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season.

