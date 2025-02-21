Chris Sutton makes straighforward scoreline prediction for PL clash between Arsenal and West Ham

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted the result of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on February 22. A win would take the Gunners to 56 points in the table, just five points behind leaders Liverpool (61).

Ad

The north London side have been in great form in the Premier League, winning four and dropping points just once in their last five games. Meanwhile, West Ham haven't been able to find their mojo under Graham Potter. They are groveling at No. 16 in the league table with just 27 points in 25 games.

Chris Sutton predicted the Gunners to outclass West Ham by a score of 3-0 in their clash on Saturday. He also predicted midfielder Mikel Merino to be the central character in Arteta's midfield.

Ad

Trending

"With Liverpool dropping points against Aston Villa on Wednesday, Arsenal have them in their sights and it will be really interesting to see how Gunners boss Mikel Arteta approaches this game. If they beat West Ham, Liverpool's lead at the top is down to five points and the Hammers don't seem to be in the kind of form to stop them," wrote Sutton. (via bbc.com)

Ad

Coming to West Ham's form, he added:

"West Ham have not got going at all under new boss Graham Potter. Like Manchester United, they are not getting relegated, but their fans have not had much to smile about all season."

"Arsenal won 5-2 at London Stadium in November, with all the goals coming in the first half. There won't be quite as many this time, but I still think Arsenal's intensity will see them end up convincing winners," concluded Chris Sutton.

Ad

Mikel Arteta's side defeated West Ham 5-2 the last time they clashed in the Premier League on November 30, 2024. The last time the Hammers won against Arsenal was in the 2023-24 season, winning 2-0 at the Emirates.

Jamie Carragher makes prediction for Liverpool and Arsenal going into the next season amid their ongoing title race

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta - Premier League - Source: Getty

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has recently predicted that Liverpool and Arsenal will be even stronger as a group in the 2025-26 season. The Merseysiders and the Gunners are in the middle of a tense title race with the former leading by eight points having played a game extra.

Ad

Although they are considered two of the best clubs in Europe, Carragher believes that there is still room for improvement. In his column for the Telegraph (quoted via Liverpool World), Carragher explained:

“My suspicion is Liverpool and Arsenal will be much stronger teams a year from now, which means even the eventual champions will think there is much more to come. The title will be won by the side who can overcome their current imperfections to get over the line."

Ad

He added:

“Strange as it sounds, if Liverpool do win the league it would still be surprising if they did not significantly invest this summer. Even if Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold stay, Slot’s squad needs improving with three or four first team-ready additions."

Last season, the Gunners finished the Premier League with 89 points, just two points behind champions Manchester City (91).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback