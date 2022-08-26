Chris Sutton predicts the result for Chelsea vs Leicester City, makes interesting Wesley Fofana transfer claim

Chelsea and Leicester City, who are involved in a transfer tussle involving Wesley Fofana, will clash when the Blues host the Foxes at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (August 27).

Former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea centre-forward Chris Sutton is of the opinion that Thomas Tuchel's side will get the better of their visitors.

While predicting the results of the game for BBC Sport, Sutton also expressed doubts about whether Fofana would be in the right frame of mind to start a game against potential suitors. He wrote:

"Chelsea have their interest in Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, which does not seem like a deal that will get over the line by Saturday. Chelsea have made a heavy play for him, but it will be interesting to see whether he will start for the Foxes and whether his head is in the right place or not."

Sutton continued:

"I fancy Chelsea to respond from their 3-0 defeat at Elland Road. I didn't see that performance coming, they were way off it. Leeds played with far greater intensity and hunger and you don't often say that about Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's side have had problems with goal scoring and a number nine but I think they will win this one."

Sutton predicted that the game would end 2-1 in favor of the Blues. Since his appointment as the west London club's manager in January of 2021, Tuchel has not lost two consecutive Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are winless so far this season and have surrendered a lead in two of their three fixtures.

Wesley Fofana will not feature for Leicester City against Chelsea

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the French centre-back will not travel to Stamford Bridge with the squad via The Sun. Fofana missed a first-team training session last week and has been trying to push for a move to the west London club.

Following his absence, the player was instructed to train with the U23s. When asked whether he is expecting another bid for the Frenchman, the Leicester boss said:

"He won't be available for the weekend and has trained with the U23 squad. I'm not sure, my concentration is on the players that we have and the team, and I can't lose energy. If something will be done, it will be done with the clubs. Until that happens, we just have to work with what we have."

The Blues have already had three bids for Fofana rejected by the Foxes. As per Fabrizio Romano, the west London outfit are expected to make a fourth offer soon.

