Chris Sutton predicts result for PL clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal

Former Chelsea marksman Chris Sutton has predicted the result of Arsenal's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday (August 24). The Gunners opened their campaign with a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Attackers Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scored and assisted as Mikel Arteta's side opened their quest for a first Premier League title in 21 years on the right note. The Gunners had finished second - both times to Manchester City - in the last two campaigns.

Arteta's side came particularly close to ending their long title drought last season. They kept alive the title race going into the final day of the season. But City avoided dropping points at home to West Ham United to become the first Premier League side to accomplish a four-peat.

Once again, the Gunners are expected to be the principal challengers to City's domination. Having started the new season with a win, they will look to continue their winning ways against Aston Villa - who completed the double over them last season.

Predicting the result of the Gunners' trip to Villa Park, Sutton wrote in his prediction column for the BBC:

"Arsenal really had control over Wolves last week, and VIlla are at home after a big win against West Ham. It smells of a draw, but I am going to say Arteta's Arsenal will pickpocket Aston Villa and edge it."

The Gunners lost this game 1-0 last season, having lost 2-0 at home in the reverse fixture.

We had enough chances in the first half" - Arsenal boss rues profligacy in Wolves win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta rued the profligacy of his team in the opening-day home win over Wolves at the Emirates last weekend. The Gunners were the better side for large swathes and eventually coasted to a comfortable win.

However, Arteta said that the team could have done better with their multitude of chances to put the game to bed. In his post-game interview, the Spaniard said (as per the BBC):

"At 1-0, it was not enough. We had enough chances in the first half to finish the game, but we didn't. Overall, (I'm) very happy.

"Kai Havertz was involved in a lot of positive actions. He scored a great goal. He is in a good place. We should have opened the gap in terms of the scoreline much earlier."

The Gunners haven't lost an away league game this year and have won six of last seven league outings (home and away) stretching back to last season.

