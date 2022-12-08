Chris Sutton predicts the scoreline for Brazil vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Pundit Chris Sutton has tipped Brazil to beat Croatia to book a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Selecao will take on Croatia at the Education City Stadium on Friday (9 December) in the first quarter-final of the tournament.

Brazil defeated South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16 while Croatia defeated Japan on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline after 120 minutes. The winner of the quarter-final game between Brazil and Croatia will be up against either Argentina or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Chris Sutton has backed Brazil to win comfortably against Croatia. He told BBC Sport:

"I've worked as a co-commentator for BBC Radio 5 Live at all four of Brazil's games at this World Cup, and no team has really gone toe to toe with them yet. Each of their group games started with teams sitting in - defending deep with a low block - and two of the three teams they played, Serbia and Switzerland, did not manage a shot on target."

Sutton continued:

"The difference when they played South Korea in the last 16 was that they scored an early goal in a knockout tie, which opened the game up - and it was 3-0 and over before the half-hour mark. Having Neymar back from injury definitely helped Brazil in that match, and they made a bit of a statement with the manner of their victory."

Sutton has insisted that despite Croatia's quality and experience, they are no match for Brazil, who are getting better and better as the tournament progresses. He added:

"If anyone doubted they could win this World Cup, they won't anymore. They flexed their muscles and said: 'Things are getting serious and we are ready.' Croatia will play with balance, rather than massed defence - but they certainly won't be on the front foot."

"They only just got past Japan in the last round, but that wasn't the first time they found a way to get through a game. I can't see them going any further, though. They have got some good players - young and old - but Brazil will be too strong."

Brazil superstar Neymar confident of Selecao's chances in the FIFA World Cup ahead of Croatia game

Brazil superstar Neymar has admitted that the Selecao are dreaming of ending their 20-year FIFA World Cup drought and winning the coveted trophy in Qatar. He said:

“We are dreaming of winning the title, that's obvious, but we have to go step by step. When I got injured, I spent a very difficult night. I was thinking of a million different things.”

Neymar scored his 76th goal in Brazil colors from the spot against South Korea as Tite's side won their Round of 16 tie 4-1. The PSG superstar is now just one goal away from equalling legendary Pele’s record tally (77 goals in 92 games) for the South American giants.

