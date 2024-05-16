Chris Sutton predicts scoreline for PL clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has made his prediction for Chelsea's Premier League season finale against Bournemouth this weekend (May 19). The Blues are in search of a place in Europe heading into the final match of the campaign, which they look to be finishing strongly.

Their midweek 2-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion was the Blues' fourth successive win. A win against the Cherries at Stamford Bridge will assure them of sixth place, and if things go their way in Sheffield, they could even finish fifth.

Mauricio Pochettino's side finally look like a team, with only one defeat in their last 14 matches this season. They will face Andoni Iraola's record-breaking Bournemouth side, who have racked up their highest-ever points total this season.

With the scintillating form of the Blues in recent weeks, Sutton wrote in his BBC column that he expects them to run out 3-1 winners against the Cherries. He praised how they have bounced back from losing 5-0 at Arsenal last month, winning four and drawing once since then.

Sutton wrote:

"Chelsea are on a good run, apart from when we absolutely battered them 5-0 at the end of April. I was there for that game and it was amazing, we tore them apart. But the way Chelsea are playing, as much as I hate to admit, it, they are probably going to win this. 3-1"

Chelsea are guaranteed a place in the top seven even if they lose due to their vastly superior goal difference to Manchester United in eighth. They sit three points ahead of both Newcastle United in seventh and the Red Devils in eighth, and a point will see them finish sixth.

Chelsea set to break the bank for teen sensation: Reports

Chelsea have consistently spent heavily to strengthen their squad, and they are prepared to do so again, this time for Estevao Willian. The Blues are edging closer to signing the 17-year-old, who has been likened to Lionel Messi and is called Messinho.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blues are prepared to offer a fee well in excess of the teenager's €55 million release clause. They intend to do this to be able to favorably structure the deal on their terms.

Estevao featured for Palmeiras once more in the Copa Libertadores when they faced Kendry Paez's Independiente del Valle as they won 2-1. The Premier League side, who are keen to wrap up a deal, had officials in attendance as Estevao featured for 70 minutes on home soil.