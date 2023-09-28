Chris Sutton predicts shock result for Premier League fixture between Fulham and Chelsea

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Fulham to shock Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Monday, October 2.

The Blues have largely been poor this season, despite spending more than £400 million this summer to bolster their squad depth. Mauricio Pochettino and Co. are 14th in the league with five points from six games, with their biggest issue being a lack of goals - scoring just six.

Chelsea were able to clutch a crucial 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup on September 27 to boost their confidence. However, they face a dangerous Fulham side that have also started the season relatively slow. The Cottagers are 11th in the standings with eight points from six games.

Even though the Blues should be favorites to win on paper, Chris Sutton predicted Fulham to clinch all three points. Providing his prediction for the upcoming fixture, he wrote (via BBC Sport):

"I've learned my lesson at last - I am not backing Chelsea any more because they have cost me so many prediction points. The biggest problem for Mauricio Pochettino's side has been taking chances, not creating them, and maybe Nicolas Jackson's goal against Brighton in the Carabao Cup is the start of a run for them in front of goal."

He added:

"I don't see it though, and I actually fancy Fulham to edge this. Scoring goals hasn't been easy for them either, but one might be enough for them on Monday."

Sutton's Prediction: 1-0

Chelsea icon Pat Nevin believes the Blues should have signed James Maddison amid poor form

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin believes the Blues need to upgrade their No. 10 position this summer, stating that he wanted the club to sign James Maddison in the upcoming transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled to find the back of the net on a regular basis. A long-term injury to summer signing Christopher Nkunku in August hasn't helped their case. Moreover, Armando Broja is on the mend following a serious ACL injury last year.

Nevin told OLBG (via Football London):

"They have Nkunku to come back and I think Broja will shock everyone. Before his injury, a lot of people thought he was the answer. He's still young, has a great build, and has plenty of potential."

He added:

"Chelsea will know more about those two by January. If I was looking at the squad, I'd upgrade the number 10 position. I really wanted the club to move for Maddison as I love creative midfielders as I was one myself."

The 60-year-old continued:

"Players like Maddison, Foden, and De Bruyne are hard to find, and Chelsea have had a lot of them over the years. I was upset to see Joao Felix go as I thought he was fabulous. Pochettino probably made the decision to not keep him, but I thought he could've been central to the squad. Just look at his form at Barcelona!"

The Blues had an opportunity to sign Maddison from Leicester City this summer but reportedly decided against it due to the club's transfer policy of signing players under the age of 25.

Maddison joined Tottenham Hotspur instead for £40 million and has flourished under Ange Postecoglou. The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided four assists in seven appearances across all competitions.