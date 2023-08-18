Chris Sutton predicts who will win Premier League derby between West Ham and Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has tipped the Blues to beat West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Sunday (August 20).

Mauricio Pochettino's side will lock horns with the Hammers in their first away game of the season this weekend. They will also go into the game looking to register their first win of the campaign, having drawn 1-1 against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Despite dropping two points against Liverpool, Chelsea impressed in their first game under Pochettino, according to Sutton. The Englishman reckons the Blues will be stronger against West Ham, with Moises Caicedo, who has joined the club from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115 million, joining their ranks.

"Chelsea were very good in the second half against Liverpool last weekend and they will be even better if Moises Caicedo goes straight into their team, to partner Enzo Fernandez in the center of midfield," Sutton told BBC sport.

"You can see what Mauricio Pochettino is trying to do with them and they are a better team, with better players, than West Ham. Even though they are still fitting together as a team, that will be reflected in the result."

Sutton expressed concerns about the Blues finishing but added that he still expects them to beat West Ham 2-1. He said:

"It's putting the ball in the net that I think could still be their biggest problem, especially in the short-term. Nicolas Jackson looks lively up front, but can he step up with the goals they need? West Ham will sit in and counter, but I am backing Chelsea to have a little bit too much quality. 1-2."

West Ham go into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Chelsea boosted by Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia signings

Chelsea confirmed Moises Caicedo's signing from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week. They have acquired the Ecuador international from the Seagulls for a deal worth £115 million. The Blues beat Liverpool, who had agreed a £110 million deal with Brighton, for the midfielder's signature.

The London giants have made another addition to their midfield this week, signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton. They have brought in the Belgium international from the Saints for £58 million. They emerged victorious in the pursuit for the teenager despite facing competition from Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, meanwhile, have agreed a deal to sell Lewis Hall to Newcastle United. The Magpies will sign the left-back on loan with an obligation to buy. The deal could cost them up to £35 million.