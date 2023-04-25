Chris Sutton predicts who will win ‘Premier League final’ between Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has tipped Manchester City to beat Arsenal in their top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday (April 26).

Arsenal were in cruise control at the start of the month, seemingly on their way to winning their first title since 2004. However, the last few weeks have been far from ideal for them, having drawn three consecutive games against West Ham United, Liverpool and Southampton.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have been in red-hot form, winning their last six league games. They have reduced the gap with the Gunners to five points and have two games in hand.

The Cityzens could further close in on the north London giants if they beat them at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (April 26). A win could see Pep Guardiola's side have an edge in the title race.

Sutton has predicted that Manchester City will claim a 3-1 win over the Gunners in what he terms the 'Premier League final'. The former Chelsea star added that Mikel Arteta would not be a match for his master.

"Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1," Sutton wrote in his Daily Mail column. "I can only see one winner in this 'Premier League final' and that is the utterly relentless, ridiculously talented City. Pep Guardiola will defeat his prodigy Mikel Arteta to take the initiative in this riveting title race."

Considering their form and venue, the Cityzens appear to be favorites to earn the win. However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can spring a surprise and come away with the three points.

What happened when Arsenal faced Manchester City earlier this season?

Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 when the two sides met at the Emirates Stadium in February. Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland netted for the Cityzens, while Bukayo Saka scored for the hosts. It is one of three defeats Mikel Arteta and Co. have suffered in the Premier League this term.

The Gunners also succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side when they locked horns in the FA Cup in January. Nathan Ake grabbed the winner for the Manchester giants that day.

Guardiola and Co. will be keen to make it three in three with a win at home in the Premier League on Wednesday. It would be a huge boost to their hopes of winning a treble this season, as they remain active in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

