Chris Sutton slams 'sloppy' Arsenal star for 'mistake' that led to Manchester City's matchwinning goal against the Gunners

Pundit Chris Stutton has slammed Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães for his performance in his team's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last night (February 15).

The Gunners suffered their third Premier League defeat of the season as they lost to an impressive Pep Guardiola side at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Jack Grealish were enough to secure all three points for the Citizens in the much-anticipated league game.

The victory now puts Manchester City above Arsenal in the league table, despite the Gunners being on top for the majority of the season.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's team has been heavily criticized for being wasteful in front of goal as well as defending poorly during the game.

One of the Gunners' players who has now been singled out for being erratic in defense against Manchester City is Gabriel Magalhães.

The Brazilian centre-back was guilty of giving away possession in the second half, which eventually presented City with the opportunity to score their second goal of the game.

Pundit Chris Sutton has now labeled Magalhães' defending en route to Jack Grealish’s strike in the 74th minute as "sloppy". He said:

"Another mistake from Arsenal and Manchester City exposed them! Gabriel was sloppy in possession and Erling Haaland could’ve gone himself but he fed the ball to Ilkay Gundogan, who was so in tune of where Jack Grealish was.

He continued:

"A powerful right-footed finish into the bottom corner. City in the second half have been the better team.”

Magalhães has been widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season judging by his performances for the north London side.

The 25-year-old Brazilian centre-back has made a total of 22 appearances for the Gunners in the league while helping his team keep nine clean sheets in the process.

Arsenal manager slams his team for gifting goals to Manchester City

Mikel Arteta has expressed his disappointment at his team's performance against City last night. The Spanish tactician went on to claim that his team gave away goals to the visiting team.

In his words,

"We lost it, and I say we because we lost it. It was an incredible battle between two teams and when we had them, we just gave them the goals. Absolutely gave them the goals.

He continued:

"And against this team they are going to destroy you and on the other hand we had three big, big chances and we didn’t put them away and this was the difference."

