Chris Sutton ‘surprised’ that Arsenal have not made a move for former Liverpool star

Pundit Chris Sutton is surprised that former Liverpool striker Dominik Solanke is yet to attract any offer from Arsenal. Sutton has made it clear that he is a huge fan of the former Chelsea youth product, who has been a menace this season for Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side.

Solanke has been a key player for the Cherries this campaign, who are playing beautiful free-flowing football under Iraola. While he was very highly rated since his youth days, Solanke is finally living up to that promise now aged 26.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker is currently just behind Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot this season with 12 strikes to his name. While the Englishman has impressed with his ability to find the back of the net, his all-round game has also been impressive.

Pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that he is surprised that Arsenal are yet to test Bournemouth's resolve with an offer for Solanke. He told The Daily Mail’s It’s All Kicking Off podcast, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I know Arsenal have got this FFP issue and what have you, whether they can spend big money, But I’m surprised Arsenal haven’t made some sort of move for him.”

Expectations were massive from Solanke when he was coming through the youth ranks of Chelsea. He eventually left the Blues in 2017 and joined Liverpool but couldn't make the desired impact at Anfield either. Now aged 26, he is finally living up to his immense promise this season, having scored 12 Premier League goals in 19 games.

Craig Burley insists Chelsea summer signing should have joined Arsenal or Liverpool

ESPN pundit Craig Burley believes Moises Caicedo should have joined either Liverpool or Arsenal in the summer rather than Chelsea. Caicedo joined the Blues for a British record £115 million fee but was also linked with Arsenal and Liverpool before his switch to Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo has struggled to justify his massive price tag as his poor form has coincided with the Blues' struggles on the pitch. Craig Burley has claimed that the Ecuador international made the wrong choice. Claiming that the 22-year-old midfielder made the wrong transfer choice, Burley told ESPN (via HITC):

“Moises Caicedo at Brighton looked like a £100 million player. He is a player. A right player at Brighton he was. Chelsea got him. He should have gone to Liverpool or Arsenal, not Chelsea. It’s a different story. He has made the wrong move, at this moment in time. No sign of that changing.”

Mikel Arteta signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for a reported £105 million fee and the Englishman has been excellent for the Gunners since. Liverpool, meanwhile, signed Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo who have all done well at Anfield thus far.