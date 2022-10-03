Christian Pulisic Griddy dance: Dance celebration and NFL origins of Chelsea star's celebration explained 

Chelsea star and USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic can often be seen performing 'The Griddy' dance to celebrate goals.

For those who don't know, 'The Griddy' is a celebratory move done by professional athletes. They do it by tapping their heels, swinging their arms back and forth, and making glasses with the help of their fingers in a fast-paced manner.

Pulisic first performed the move in February 2022, after scoring his team's second goal against Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

His move was acknowledged by the official USMNT Twitter account as they posted:

"HIT THE GRIDDY, CP."

The American's club team Chelsea, however, were not so sure about the celebratory move as they replied:

"Not sure what this is, but we're here for it."

The move was first performed by NFL stars in 2020. It has become more popular in recent years and has made its way to football as well.

Pulisic, being an American, might have noticed that many NFL stars perform the 'Griddy' after a touchdown. However, he didn't necessarily introduce football fans to it.

Rather, it was Manchester United's Anthony Elanga who had done it before on multiple occasions.

The Swedish attacker performed the celebration after scoring for United during his team's win against Brentford in the Premier League in January 2022.

The actual inventor of the move is Allen 'Griddy' Davis. He made 'The Griddy' move viral on social media platforms, especially on Snapchat. Davis is an American football player himself and happens to be a friend of Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase.

Watch Allen Davis' tutorial on how to perform 'The Griddy':

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has endured a rough start to his club campaign

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has been nowhere near his top form so far this campaign. The USMNT attacker has only managed to get one assist under his belt after nine games this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has been an important player for the Blues since his arrival in 2019. In 124 games for the club, he has scored 25 goals and assisted 20 more. Graham Potter will hope that the No. 10 recovers his form soon.

With the Blues struggling in front of goal in recent games, this will be an oportune time for the American to showcase his attacking capabilities, especially to the new boss.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far