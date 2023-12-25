"Christmas Miracle" - When Manchester United legend Roy Keane showed his class by visiting children's hospital

Manchester United icon Roy Keane once facilitated an ill child's recovery by visiting a children's hospital in his hometown Cork, Ireland, over two decades ago.

It is well-known for clubs to send players to such hospitals and charity events during the holidays. However, the former Manchester United midfielder's visit was completely on his own accord.

Dr. Niamh Ni Loinsigh once uploaded a clip on social media in 2021 recalling the heartwarming story. In the video, she said (via The Mirror):

“Most of you know that Roy Keane is a hero in Cork. The closest thing that I’ve witnessed to a Christmas miracle was facilitated I think by Roy Keane. This was 20 years ago and we were looking after a patient who was very, very unwell. It came to a point where we weren’t really sure if they were going to make it."

She added:

"Unannounced and without any fanfare Roy Keane came to visit the children's ward. And he gave that child the boost and the energy that they needed to just keep going a little bit more.

"On Christmas Eve, the professor of paediatrics rang me in tears and I feared the worst, but no, he said that this child was completely better and was going home, so thanks Roy."

Roy Keane is considered one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the Premier League, captaining an iconic team under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The retired midfielder won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors during his time for Manchester United.

"Manchester United 2023 has been a disgrace to the end" - Gary Neville reacts to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority stake acquisition

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed his former club for the timing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a minority stake in the club. The Englishman said that it has been a poor year for the Red Devils.

United's owners, The Glazers, opened the club up to offers in November of last year. Sheikh Jassim and INEOS CEO Sir Ratcliffe were the two major prospects but the Qatari businessman was keen on purchasing 100% of the club. It was announced on Christmas Eve this year that the British billionaire will officially acquire a 25% stake in Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's men have been in poor form this season, getting knocked out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup. They are eighth in the Premier League.

Neville believes the timing of the announcement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisitions couldn't be worse, given the club's struggles. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Manchester United 2023 has been a disgrace to the end. The timing of this is truly awful and no functioning organisation would even think about it. Anyway all the very best to Jim Radcliffe and I hope he can somehow work out a way to get the club right again and back to being something respectable on and off the pitch."

The Red Devils will next host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26).