Christophe Galtier confirms 2 PSG stars will be rested for Coupe de France clash against Châteauroux

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will not feature in their clash against Châteauroux on January 6.

The duo will be rested for the Round of 64 clash in the Coupe de France. GOAL France journalist March Mechenoua reported:

"Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi are off from tonight and for 'a few days' according to Christophe Galtier. They should ignore the Coupe de France meeting in Châteauroux."

PSG have had a tough restart to their campaign following the FIFA World Cup break. They won 2-1 against Strasbourg in their first game since returning, but Neymar Jr. was sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

The Parisians went into the away game against RC Lens on January 1 without the Brazilian. Lionel Messi has been missing from the squad as well, as he is still on leave following his FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina.

With Mbappe leading the line, Galtier's side fell behind in the fifth minute as Przemyslaw Frankowski scored for hosts. PSG bounced back within three minutes with a goal from Hugo Etikite. However, Lens took the lead with goals from Lois Openda and Alexis Claude Maurice to secure all three points.

RC Lens has now reduced the gap to the Parisians at the top of the Ligue 1 table to just four points.

Christophe Galtier praises Lens after PSG loss

The former Nice manager shared an honest assessment after his side's loss away against Lens on New Year's Day. He explained that PSG failed to create much and were wasteful in possession and also admitted that the hosts deserved the win.

Speaking to the media after the game, Galtier said (via Get French Football News):

“Lens deserve the win, and I had a hard time recognising my team. We conceded due to their strengths – transitions and deep runs. We were lacking in cohesion, we liquefied as the game went on, even though we came back after the first Lens goal. We left a lot of space and made a lot of errors on the ball."

He added:

"There was also the way in which we expressed ourselves in possession, a lot of waste which was surprising from my boys, who aren’t usually like that. At certain points in the match, a lot of cohesion was missing.”

After their Coupe de France clash against Châteauroux, the Parisians will face Angers at home on January 11 for a Ligue 1 match-up.

