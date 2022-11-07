Christophe Galtier suggests Neymar is currently playing his best football as a PSG player

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier suggested that Neymar Jr. is currently in his best form for the club after the Parisians' 2-1 away win against Lorient on November 6 in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian superstar scored the opener for the French side in the ninth minute of the game. Terem Moffi found a second-half equalizer for the hosts before Danilo Pereira scored the winner in the 81st minute. The No. 10 came up with the assist on this occasion.

Neymar has been pivotal in the Ligue 1 side's success this season. In 19 games, he has bagged 15 goals and provided 12 assists.

His astonishing start to the season has left fans impressed. Galtier also raved about the player for his output, as he said in a post-match press conference (transcribed by L'Equipe via Get French Football News):

"Neymar is playing for the team. This is maybe the best Neymar we have seen at PSG.”

Since his world-record €220 million arrival in France in 2017, the former Barcelona star has scored 115 goals and bagged 62 assists in 163 games for the club.

PSG, meanwhile, are at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Galtier's side currently have 38 points from 14 games. They currently lead second-placed Lens by five points.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier previously revealed what it's like to have Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in his team

PSG attacking trio

PSG have the most fearsome attacking trio in their ranks as all three of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe are the best players in the world in their respective positions.

After his team's 7-2 win against Maccabi Haifa on October 26, Galtier told the media (via Get French Football News):

"We had to find a system and complementarities so that they could express themselves more freely. Their technical quality and their relationship in small spaces, as well as the fact that they defend more densely, allow us to have more rapid transitions. When one of the three goes off with the ball, they just play for each other and it’s obviously very nice to see.”

Galtier added:

“But it’s very nice to manage them, especially the front three. To have them every day in training, with yesterday’s (Monday) morning session, which was of an exceptional level, and on top of that to see them express themselves like that, for a coach, it’s the Holy Grail…”

The Parisians' will next face Auxerre at home on November 13 in their last game before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

