Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling laud Chelsea star as the Blues defeat Luton Town in PL fixture

Chelsea stars Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling have lauded Cole Palmer for his spectacular performance against Luton Town on December 30 (Saturday).

Palmer joined Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea from Manchester City earlier this year for a reported transfer fee of £40million. Since then, he has made 19 appearances for the Blues, recording eight goals and six assists.

Playing against Luton Town on Saturday, the Englishman scored twice and also provided an assist to Noni Madueke with a passing accuracy of 78%. Moreover, he wasn't dispossessed even once during the match, as he has a shot accuracy of 75%.

After the Blues recorded the 3-2 victory at Kenilworth Road, Cole Palmer took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures from Chelsea's match against Luton Town. He captioned the post:

"+3 Let's go, enjoyed that one !!"

After the post was uploaded on social media, his teammates as well as fans hailed the former Manchester City player for his performance against the Hatters.

Comments on Cole Palmer's post

Christopher Nkunku used snow emoji to define Palmer's performance, while Raheem Sterling wrote:

"Smooth."

Chelsea are currently on the 10th spot in the Premier League with 28 points after 20 games. Next up, they'll lock horns against Championship side Preston on Saturday (January 6) in the third round of the EFL Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss lauds the Blues for performance after win against Luton Town

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has shown his happiness and lauded his team for their winning display against Luton Town on December 30 (Saturday). Pochettino claimed that his side dominated the match against the Hatters until the second half.

He also compared Luton Town's results against other top Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. The Argentine manager said that other sides also faced problems at Kenilworth Road.

He said (via the Guardian):

"I am so pleased. It is never easy. We needed to win. I think we controlled the game until the second half. Then when you concede you increase the belief of the opponent. The Premier League is like this."

"If you see the previous [Luton] games like Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Newcastle you can see the difficulty of playing here. It is a team that really believes in the way they play. It is always tough to play here," he added.

Luton Town, who have been freshly promoted in the Premier League earlier this season, have given tough time to other sides. They have defeated the likes of Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Everton while they held Liverpool for a 1-1 draw.