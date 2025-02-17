“City aren’t at their best, but they’re City” - Casemiro warns ex-teammates at Real Madrid ahead of second leg clash in Champions League playoff

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro believes Real Madrid could find it difficult against Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie. The Cityzens head into this fixture, scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, trailing by a goal after the first leg at the Etihad finished 2-3.

It was a thrilling contest that saw Los Blancos come back from 2-1 down to win the game in the final 10 minutes. While the Spanish giants may feel a bit relaxed for the second leg, which is at the Santiago Bernabeu, Casemiro feels like his former team need to be on their toes.

He said (via @MadridXtra):

"Yes, this is the Bernabéu, but be careful, it's going to be difficult. City aren't at their best, but they're City. They have Haaland, De Bruyne, a great goalkeeper like Ederson.

"Madrid, together with the Bernabeu, are going to make it very difficult for City. I hope Madrid makes it to the last 16."

One of Manchester City's biggest threats will be Erling Haaland, who netted both of the Cityzens' goals in their previous Champions League tie. So far this campaign, the Norway international has played 35 matches across competitions, bagging 27 goals and three assists.

Moreover, the Premier League side will be heading into this match full of confidence, having beaten Newcastle United 4-0 on Saturday, February 15. Meanwhile, Real Madrid were frustrated by Osasuna in their previous LaLiga fixture (1-1, February 15).

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaks about Erling Haaland's fitness ahead of Real Madrid Champions League clash

Erling Haaland

Manchester City fans will be sweating over the fitness of striker Erling Haaland, who went off injured against Newcastle United over the weekend. The attacker came off in the 87th minute after seemingly hurting his knee.

However, it looks as though the former Borussia Dortmund star's injury wasn't too serious, as confirmed by Pep Guardiola after the game. The Spanish tactician said (via ESPN):

"When he went down, everyone was scared. But he walked off smiling and the doctor didn't tell me bad news so hopefully he is fine. I have not spoken to the doctor. Maybe it's not bad as it could be."

If Haaland is to miss his team's upcoming Champions League match against Real Madrid, Guardiola could have a hard time replacing his number nine. They lack a natural striker, which means that somebody like Omar Marmoush, who has previously played there, could fill in.

