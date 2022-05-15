“City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them” – Manchester United legend Rooney says it’s ‘strange’ that questions are not asked about Manchester City’s 2012 title win

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has hinted that questions need to be asked over how Manchester City sealed the Premier League title in 2012.

The Cityzens headed into the final game of the season level on points with Manchester United but boasted a superior goal difference.

They were 2-1 down in the dying embers of their final day clash with QPR, but mounted a monumental comeback which saw them lift their first Premier League title.

Edin Dzeko struck in the 92nd minute to equalize and QPR gave up possession immediately after. Manchester City then immediately pounced and Sergio Aguero dispatched one of the most iconic goals in football history.

Wayne Rooney has questioned the way in which Manchester City won that match.

He told The Sun (via IrishMirror):

"Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals,"

He continued:

"City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that's never been questioned - I find that strange."

"Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players, but yeah listen it's a historic moment in the Premier League so I'm sure that - if you are not involved as a Manchester United player, that's probably one of the greatest moments in the league."

Manchester City's 2012 title win the catalyst for their decade of dominance over neighbors Manchester United

2013 was the last time United lifted the Premier League title

In the season following City's monumental first title win, United won the Premier League title in what was Sir Alex Ferguson's last season as manager.

Since then, the Red Devils have failed to win the Premier League title whilst Manchester City have gone on to become the more dominant force in Manchester.

Under Pep Guardiola, the Cityzens have won three league titles and are on course to winning their fourth under the Spaniard.

Manchester United have won just three major trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 whilst City have claimed ten major honors.

It shows the huge shift in power that has occurred in Manchester since Sergio Aguero's historic goal.

Erik ten Hag is taking over the reins at Old Trafford this summer and United fans will be hoping he is the man to finally propel them back among the elite.

With the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea also challenging, it'll be a huge task.

Edited by Prem Deshpande