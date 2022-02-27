"City and Liverpool are putting people to the sword" - Danny Webber urges Manchester United to get back to 'old habits' in race for Premier League top 4

Manchester United are clearly below Manchester City and Liverpool's level this season, in terms of performances and results. Former Red Devils star Danny Webber believes the club need to get back to their 'old habits' as they aim to finish in the Premier League top four.

United endured a frustrating afternoon against Watford at Old Trafford as they were held to a goalless draw despite dominating proceedings. Ralf Rangnick's men also recorded draws against Burnley and Southampton earlier this month as Webber rued the lost points.

Premier League @premierleague



The visitors stand firm to clinch a much-deserved point



#MUNWAT FULL-TIME Man Utd 0-0 WatfordThe visitors stand firm to clinch a much-deserved point FULL-TIME Man Utd 0-0 WatfordThe visitors stand firm to clinch a much-deserved point#MUNWAT https://t.co/ZI1hIGmamg

“We do have to win the game and, as you say, we’ve dropped two valuable points," the Englishman told MUTV. “We did it against Burnley and against Southampton. That’s six points now when we’re fighting so hard for fourth place; it’s not okay. You can’t just get up for the big games and then these games, when they’re deemed as lesser clubs in a lesser position, not be up for that as well.”

While Manchester United are struggling to impress, their local rivals Manchester City and Liverpool are only growing from strength to strength. The duo are the favourites to win the Premier League this term, having established a ten-point gap on the rest of the teams.

Webber has told the Red Devils to get back to their old habits if they want to as effective as Manchester City and Liverpool.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Manchester United drop points against struggling Watford Manchester United drop points against struggling Watford 😳 https://t.co/Ya6TEpr4sr

He said:

"We don’t like to say it, but the likes of City and Liverpool are putting people to the sword at the moment, and they were our old habits. We’re not in those habits anymore, and we need to quickly create those habits. Whoever we’re up against, you’ve got to puff out your chest and go and deliver."

How Manchester United compare with Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League table right now

Ralf Rangnick's men failed to beat Watford on Saturday.

Manchester United currently occupy fourth position in the league table, having accumulated 47 points in 27 games.

They have recorded 13 victories, eight draws and six defeats so far. That, however, is nowhere near Liverpool's record of 18 wins, six draws and two losses. The Reds are second in the table with 60 points from 26 games.

Manchester City, meanwhile, lead the standings with 66 points from 27 games. Pep Guardiola's men have recorded 21 victories, three draws and as many defeats thus far. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks.

Edited by Bhargav