“City signed Haaland and completely fell off” – Twitter brutally mocks Erling Haaland after struggling in 2-1 loss to Manchester United

Fans have taken to Twitter to troll Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland following the Cityzens' 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Manchester City locked horns with Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League today, January 14. They went into the game looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Southampton in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Following a goalless first half, the Cityzens took the lead through substitute Jack Grealish at the one-hour mark. They looked comfortable after netting the opener, but could not hold onto the lead.

Bruno Fernandes notably equalized for the Red Devils in the 78th minute of the match. Marcus Rashford put the hosts in front just four minutes later, with Alejandro Garnacho providing the assist.

Manchester United held onto their one-goal lead and claimed what was their fifth Premier League win in a row. Manchester City, on the other hand, have now won just two of their five games in the competition.

Haaland was among those who struggled for Pep Guardiola's side on the afternoon. The Norway international has gone without scoring a goal in two consecutive league matches for the first time since arriving in England last summer.

Rival fans have thus taken the opportunity to brutally mock the centre-forward on social media. Some even stated that Manchester City appear to be worse off with him on the team. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"City signed Haaland and completely fell off."

Here are some more reactions to the 22-year-old's display at Old Trafford:

Manchester United have now reduced their gap with Manchester City to just a point. They will have the chance to edge closer to table-toppers Arsenal when they face them at the Emirates Stadium on January 22.

The Cityzens, on the other hand, will be hopeful of bouncing back from their loss when they go up against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, January 19. They face the risk of falling behind the Gunners in the title race if they do not improve their form.

Haaland scored a hat-trick against Manchester United this season

While Haaland struggled at Old Trafford, it is worth noting that he put Manchester United to the sword earlier this season. He notably netted a hat-trick in Manchester City's 6-3 win against their neighbors at the Etihad Stadium in October.

The Norwegian still has 21 goals to his name from 16 Premier League matches so far. He boasts a six-goal lead over Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

