“City have won the league”, “Infinite aura” - Fans react as Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester City have reached agreement to sign midfielder

Fans have reacted as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has announced that Ilkay Gundogan has returned to Manchester City. The German had left the Etihad for Barcelona last summer but is now back after just one year.

Gundogan, 33, had a rather underwhelming first season at the Camp Nou. He registered five goals and nine assists in 51 games across competitions as Barca endured a trophyless campaign.

Their La Liga and Supercopa Espana title defences ended at the hands of Real Madrid, while they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Gundogan - who had two more years on his Camp Nou deal - was released by Barcelona earlier this week. As per Romano, the recently retired Germany international has returned to familiar environs at the Etihad, reuniting with his old boss Pep Guardiola after a year away.

Trending

Fans reacted on the Instagram post, with one sarcastically commenting that City have replaced Gundogan with Gundogan:

"City finally found replacement for Gundogan."

Another said:

"City with infinite aura and Barcelona with no aura."

One fan said:

"He shouldn't have left City in the first place. I'm happy they are still willing to have him back. But he won't be the same player he was. He won't get same treatment and respect he once did. Great player and leader though!"

There were similar reactions from others:

"City have won the league," said one.

"Welcome home captain," said another.

It's pertinent to note that the German apparently left for Barcelona last summer because City were apparently not willing to give him the length of contract extension he had desired (as per BBC).

A look at Ilkay Gundogan's record with Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan is back at Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan was one of the key players under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, arriving at the club in the summer of 2016 from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

In seven hugely successful seasons at the Etihad, the 33-year-old registered nearly 100 goal contributions - 60 goals and 38 assists - in 308 games across competitions, winning an impressive 14 titles.

Three of them came as part of a treble - City's first - in the 2022-23 season. Gundogan contributed 11 goals and seven assists in 51 games across competitions as Pep Guardiola's side joined Manchester United as the only English clubs to win the continental treble, including their maiden UEFA Champions League triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback