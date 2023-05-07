"Class is permanent" - Frank Lampard sends emphatic message as Chelsea stars are booed during 3-1 Bournemouth win 

Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech, who have been criticized for their performances in recent months, were booed by Chelsea fans when they were subbed-on against Bournemouth on Saturday, May 6. However, both wingers made a telling contribution after being introduced and interim manager Frank Lampard praised the two players after the game.

Ziyech assisted Benoit Badiashile for the Blues' second goal of the game in the 82nd minute. A lovely in-swinging set-piece from the Moroccan winger found the centre-back at the far post, who slotted the ball into the net.

Sterling, on the other hand, was also crucial to the team's performance after his introduction and provided the assist for Joao Felix's goal in the 86th minute. After initially struggling to break down the stubborn Bournemouth defense, the Blues recorded a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Speaking to the media in his post-match press-conference, Frank Lampard said (via 90min):

“They’re two players, Hakim and Raheem, that want to do well as football players and they have big talent both of them. If it’s form, it’s very much temporary and I think their class is permanent and I’m pleased for them today having an impact when they came on.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, moved up to the 11th spot in the table courtesy of their win. The west Londoners have 42 points from 34 matches. They will return to action on Saturday, May 13 to take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League home clash.

With the win against Bournemouth, they ended their six-game losing run under caretaker manager Lampard.

How have Hakim Ziyech and Raheem Sterling performed for Chelsea this season?

Hakim Ziyech looked set to leave Chelsea and join Paris Saint-Germain on a loan deal in January. However, delayed paperwork stopped the player from making the move to Paris.

Ziyech has provided only two assists in 22 matches across competitions this campaign. He has mostly been used as a bit-part player and is likely to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sterling, meanwhile, was signed from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth £47.5 million. The Englishman has made 35 appearances for the team across competitions this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

While he hasn't yet hit his stride for the London-based club, Chelsea fans are hopeful that Sterling will live up to expectations in upcoming seasons.

