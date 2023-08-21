"Classless club", "Average Arsenal L" – Chelsea fans fume as they find out Kai Havertz's announcement video was shot at Kepa Arrizabalaga's wedding

Chelsea fans have expressed their discontentment on social media after finding out that former Blues attacker Kai Havertz's Arsenal announcement video was shot at Kepa Arrizabalaga's wedding.

Havertz, 24, secured a permanent transfer to the Gunners for an initial £60 million plus £5 million in potential add-ons earlier in June. He signed a lucrative five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium in the process.

Now, a behind-the-scenes edit of the left-footed midfielder's announcement video for Mikel Arteta's side has been released on social media. The video was filmed at Arrizabalaga's wedding in Marbella, Spain.

Here's how the Chelsea fans reacted to the latest Kai Havertz reveal:

"Classless club."

"'I am Gunner regret it.'"

"Ahhh a little snake in the grass 🐍"

"'I'm a gunner score 7 goals a season.'"

"Take Kepa too🙏"

"Average Arsenal L"

"Should've put the jersey inside a bottle container instead. The box is nice tho"

Havertz, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in a £72 million deal in 2020, came under scrutiny during his spell in west London. He scored just 32 goals and laid out 15 assists in 139 matches across all competitions for the Blues during his lackluster three-year stint.

So far, the 37-cap Germany international has started two matches for Arsenal. He started his side's Community Shield win against Manchester City up top. However, he played in midfield during their 2-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest earlier past weekend.

Should Havertz acclimatize himself to Arteta's counter-attacking system, he could reignite his stagnated career. His physical profile and technical ability could prove to be a wildcard across all competitions, more so due to his European experience while playing at Chelsea.

Pundit insists Chelsea should have roped in Arsenal star due to Kepa Arrizabalaga's exit

Speaking on Premier League Productions, ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves lauded former Blues target David Raya, who moved from Brentford to Arsenal on loan.

He elaborated:

"Anyone that has played with a goalkeeper knows they're different. David Raya is an amazing goalkeeper, his ability with his feet is a top four goalkeeper all day. That's why he's there."

Claiming that the Blues were more in need of Raya, Hargreaves added:

"Aaron Ramsdale had a little blip towards the end of last season, a tiny one. Everyone respects he's done an amazing job, but why shouldn't he have competition? I'm just amazed Chelsea didn't go for Raya, because I think they're the ones who needed him badly this summer."

Raya, 27, joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for £27 million next summer. He has registered 54 shutouts in 161 appearances across all competitions for Thomas Frank's side so far.