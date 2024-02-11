"Classless" - Piers Morgan slams West Ham fans for booing Arsenal star Declan Rice in PL fixture

Piers Morgan has hit out at West Ham United fans for jeering at Declan Rice in their ongoing Premier League clash against Arsenal at the London Stadium.

The Gunners are currently 4-0 up as they play out the second half against the Hammers. William Saliba opened the scoring for the north Londoners with a header from a corner in the 32nd minute.

Bukayo Saka was then fouled by West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola a few minutes later and converted his penalty (41') to double Arsenal's advantage. Gabriel Magalhaes then got on the scoresheet in the 44th minute before Leandro Trossard's stoppage-time strike.

Arsenal secured Rice's services from the Hammers last summer for a club-record £105 million fee. The England international's Premier League return to the London Stadium has seen some abuse from West Ham fans.

The midfielder was taunted and booed by his former club's supporters every time he touched the ball. Piers Morgan, a well-known Arsenal fan, has lambasted the Hammers' fans for their mockery.

The British television personality said (via The Mirror):

"So classless of West Ham fans to incessantly boo Declan Rice after all he did for their club."

Rice was an integral player during his time with the Hammers, serving as club captain and helping them win the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023 before his summer move to the Emirates.

The England international has been in excellent form for Arsenal this season, starting all 24 of his side's Premier League fixtures, recording three goals and two assists.

Peter Crouch chooses between Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool in Premier League title race

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has predicted his top three in the Premier League table this season. The pundit has backed his former club to be triumphant in England this term.

The Gunners secured a 3-1 victory over Liverpool at the Emirates last weekend, ensuring that they're very much in the title race this season. However, Crouch remains convinced that the Reds can win their second league title under Jurgen Klopp.

When asked whether the north Londoners have got a chance this campaign, he said (via Metro):

"Well they’re up there now…"

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward added:

"I think Liverpool [will win the title]. You can’t rule out Manchester City, but I think Liverpool will win it. City second, Arsenal third."

The Gunners are currently third in the league standings, level on points with second-placed Manchester City, and two points behind league leaders Liverpool.