"Clear that Arteta desperately wanted to beat Guardiola" - Pundit believes Arsenal have achieved a statement win by defeating Manchester City

Peter Schmeichel believes Arsenal made a huge statement by beating Manchester City 1-0 in the Premier League at home on Sunday (8 October).

Both teams had their fair share of chances in an eventful encounter at the Emirates. But Nathan Ake deflecting Gabriel Martinelli's shot into his own net in the 86th minute proved decisive.

Arsenal have now won both their matches against Manchester City so far this season. The first came in the FA Community Shield in August when they won on penalties.

Before this campaign, Arteta had lost eight straight matches against Pep Guardiola across competitions. After Arsenal's win, Schmeichel said, via BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Today was a statement. I think some of the results they have had this season have been big statements. This game was achieved without Saka. I think that is a statement.

"It wasn't a great game but it was clear that Arteta desperately wanted to beat Guardiola. At the end of the day, Arteta comes out of this as a winner. The goal came from his substitutes. He changed the course of the game."

Bukayo Saka was left out of the matchday squad against Manchester City due to the injury he suffered in the 2-1 Champions League loss against RC Lens on 3 October. In his absence, Arteta started a front three of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard.

Trossard was withdrawn at the break as Martinelli made his return to the pitch after missing five games due to a hamstring injury.

Mikel Arteta happy with 'special' Arsenal victory over Manchester City

Mikel Arteta was ecstatic after Arsenal's first league win against Manchester City since December 2015.

The Gunners kept 49% of the ball and managed thrice the amount of shots (12) as compared to City's four. They also put in a resolute defensive performance to keep their sixth clean sheet across competitions during this campaign.

After the match, Arteta told BBC Match of the Day:

"It is a special one. It has been a long time since the club beat Manchester City. We felt today could be the day but we needed a big performance from everyone and we had that."

Arsenal are now second in the Premier League table with 20 points from eight games, trailing rivals Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored. Manchester City are third, with 18 points to their name.

The Cityzens have now lost back-to-back games in the league after a 2-1 away defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on 30 September. The Premier League season will now pause for an international break before the action resumes on 21 October.