"Clear of Kepa", "Best backup keeper in the world" - Fans react as Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin saves penalty in UCL fixture against Braga

Fans have heralded Andriy Lunin after the Real Madrid goalkeeper saved a penalty in his side's UEFA Champions League Group C clash with Braga on Wednesday (November 8).

Lunin was handed a rare start for Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos after Kepa Arrizabalaga picked up a knock in the warmup. The 24-year-old had made just two La Liga appearances before tonight.

Real Madrid needed Lunin to step up to the plate in the fourth minute. Colombian left-back Cristian Broja was brought down by Lucaz Vazquez in the box.

Los Blancos' third-choice goalkeeper produced a brilliant save to deny Spanish winger Alvaro Djalo from the spot. It was just what the Ukraine international needed amid his struggles for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid headed into the encounter with Braga top of their group with three wins from three games. Lunin ensured that they didn't go behind against their Primeira Liga opponents.

One fan has even suggested that the Ukrainian shot-stopper is superior to Kepa who arrived on loan from Chelsea following Thibaut Courtois' injury:

"Clear of Kepa."

Another fan hailed Lunin as the world's best backup goalkeeper:

"Lunin the best backup keeper in the world."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Lunin's excellent penalty save:

Eduardo Camavinga's agent insists the French midfielder wants to end his career at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga's agent Jonathan Barnett has claimed that the France international wants to see out the rest of his career at Real Madrid. He told El Chiringuito TV (via SportsMole):

"It's fantastic. It's a dream for everybody, he loves Real Madrid. For sure, he wants to stay in Madrid all his life."

Camavinga joined Los Blancos from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais in August 2021 for €31 million. He's been a real asset for Ancelotti with his versatility and energy in midfield.

The Frenchman has made 15 appearances across competitions this season, providing one assist. He's already won the Champions League, a La Liga title, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup since arriving at the Bernabeu.

Camavinga was thrilled when he joined Madrid, insisting that they were the club of his dreams. He said (via the source above):

"Real Madrid is a dream, it's my life. Since I was a child I wanted to play here and now it has come true."

The 20-year-old is viewed by many as one of the most dependable midfielders in Europe. He's put in consistent performances for Ancelotti's side and has even filled in at left-back.