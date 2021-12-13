“Clear of Odegaard” – Arsenal fans wish they signed ‘baller’ after his ‘world-class’ display

A plethora of Arsenal fans have come out asking the club to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison after the midfielder’s recent performance against Newcastle United.

Maddison has long been linked with a slew of top English clubs, with Manchester United also reportedly looking for a move before opting to sign Bruno Fernandes in January 2020. The 24-year old is widely regarded as one of the best young English talents in the Premier League and has five goals and five assists in 22 appearances this season.

After his thumping goal against Newcastle United from the edge of the box in the recent 3-1 victory, a plethora of Arsenal fans have asked for the club to go in for a deal. Leicester City were holding out for at least £80 million in the summer but the player is reportedly looking to leave. He has been given a market value of $45 million by transfermarkt.com.

Mr T @tral_ph Maddison would have been brilliant in this Arsenal squad.

What a player Maddison would have been brilliant in this Arsenal squad.What a player

SaintMiracle @theSaintMiracle @Arsenal Imagine #Arsenal with Maddison, Gallagher, Dominc Calvert Lewin added to the current squad! @m8arteta I have spoken my wisdom! Its doable, it will be money spent but it will vastly improve the team & creativity! Who agrees with me?? @Arsenal Imagine #Arsenal with Maddison, Gallagher, Dominc Calvert Lewin added to the current squad! @m8arteta I have spoken my wisdom! Its doable, it will be money spent but it will vastly improve the team & creativity! Who agrees with me??

JRFPL @JR_FPL

Bowen is a tricky one vs Arsenal. While I expect West Ham to be better against us, it’s a hard fixture to read. Leicester vs a potentially depleted Spurs could be good @FPL_Krusty Yep Maddison has done well of late.Bowen is a tricky one vs Arsenal. While I expect West Ham to be better against us, it’s a hard fixture to read. Leicester vs a potentially depleted Spurs could be good @FPL_Krusty Yep Maddison has done well of late. Bowen is a tricky one vs Arsenal. While I expect West Ham to be better against us, it’s a hard fixture to read. Leicester vs a potentially depleted Spurs could be good

Wolo G⛳️ @Valany0PF Need Maddison to Arsenal Need Maddison to Arsenal

AKINLOLU. @Akinlxlx Arsenal needs to be on Maddison toes. We need him please.



For a month now, being in form Arsenal needs to be on Maddison toes. We need him please. For a month now, being in form

AFCZN™️ @TheAfcZone Maddison is a baller man what a pass that was Maddison is a baller man what a pass that was

Rohan ® @RAS_afc Maddison would have been a good signing idc Maddison would have been a good signing idc

Culture FC @UrAvgArsenalFan James Maddison man, sooo good 😍😍 James Maddison man, sooo good 😍😍

. @AkGonR Maddison is clear of odegaard Maddison is clear of odegaard

James Maddison reportedly looking for a move to Arsenal despite Leicester City progress

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City have done remarkably well since the start of the season. A mixed run of form recently has resulted in them dropping to eighth position domestically. However, the 4-0 win against Newcastle United is sure to give them a boost ahead of a difficult run of fixtures.

Leicester take on Tottenham, Everton, Manchester City and Liverpool in their next four domestic games. They also find themselves against Liverpool in the EFL Cup quarterfinal that is scheduled for December 23rd. While Rodgers has done a remarkable job with limited resources, the team still depends upon Jamie Vardy’s goals.

ITV Football @itvfootball



Roy Keane on rumours linking James Maddison to Arsenal 👀



#LEIMCI 🔊 SOUND ON 🔊Roy Keane on rumours linking James Maddison to Arsenal 👀 🔊 SOUND ON 🔊Roy Keane on rumours linking James Maddison to Arsenal 👀#LEIMCI https://t.co/2qKfFSlC0z

Vardy has scored in just one of his last 9 matches and Leicester will need a superhuman effort over the course of the season to challenge for one of the European competition spots. In such a scenario, even Brendan Rodgers recently acknowledged the obvious reason why James Maddison would want to move to Arsenal:

“I think at this moment in time, Leicester City is a very attractive place to be. If you want to develop as a player, work in world-class training facilities and be a part of a real community club with a family feel, then this is a great place for you. But having been at so-called big clubs, I also understand what the draw of them can be for a player. For us, it’s just about developing this football club.”

Hence, with his current deal running out in the summer of 2023, James Maddison is unlikely to stay. The player’s willingness to leave is sure to have an impact on the potential transfer fee Leicester can garner.

