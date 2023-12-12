"Clearly a Ballon d’Or candidate" - Leonardo Bonucci dubs Real Madrid superstar as an 'alien' 

Union Berlin defender Leonardo Bonucci has hailed Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, labeling him a candidate for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Bellingham has had a stellar start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, having arrived from Borussia Dortmund for a reported €103 million in the summer. He has since scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 18 games across competitions, playing in different positions.

The Englishman has scored some crucial goals as well, including a brace in Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Barcelona in the season's first El Clasico. The 20-year-old has settled in brilliantly in Spain so far and has earned plaudits from across the world.

Bonucci also heaped praise on Bellingham, saying in a recent interview with Marca:

"An alien. I am very surprised. Not because of the quality, as was known. Yes because of how a 20-year-old boy has adapted to a team like Real Madrid. That takes time. He, like few greats, has not needed it. That's why he's an alien.

"His maturity at 20 years old is impressive. He is clearly a Ballon d'Or candidate in the coming years. The young people who call the place of the two non-earthlings of recent years are already arriving."

Bellingham also scored in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Real Betis in their last game. They are now second in La Liga, two points behind Girona.

Leonardo Bonucci hails Real Madrid legend Luka Modric

Los Blancos signed Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and he was labeled by a magazine as the worst signing in La Liga that year. However, the Croat has turned it around brilliantly, helping Real Madrid win five UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

Modric is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, not just for his ability but also for his longevity. Leonard Bonucci also recently lauded the 38-year-old midfielder, saying:

"I feel devotion to Luka Modric. I have a relationship of affection and particular admiration with him. Doing what he has done in his career, but especially in recent years, is a tremendous thing. Typical of a great champion, an outstanding one.

"It's exciting to see him play in every game: how he treats the ball, his leadership, his courage. There are times when with him it seems that Madrid has three or four more players on the field. That explains his greatness on and off the field for Madrid."

Modric has made 505 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 37 goals and providing 79 assists. He also won the 2018 Ballon d'Or for his exploits with club and country.

Modric and Bonucci have faced each other five times for club and country, with the Croat winning thrice and drawing twice.