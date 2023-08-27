"Clearly got the ball" - Gary Lineker reacts on social media as Virgil van Dijk gets sent off in Liverpool v Newcastle

Former England striker Gary Lineker has shared his thoughts on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's sending-off against Newcastle United on Sunday, August 27.

The Dutchman was sent off after a foul on Alexander Isak, with the Swede through on goal at St. James' Park in the Premier League clash. Referee John Brooks swiftly pulled a straight red from his pocket, much to the disbelief of both Van Dijk and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. A VAR review only solidified the on-field ruling.

While Van Dijk did touch the ball during his attempt to thwart Isak, officials concluded that the Dutch international had dangerously gone through the back of the Newcastle attacker.

Lineker chimed in with his own take on the incident, tweeting:

"Might not be the general consensus but that looked like a very harsh red card to me. Virgil van Dijk clearly got the ball. Maybe my eyes are getting worse in my old age."

Prior to this pivotal moment, the Reds were already trailing. An unfortunate error from Trent Alexander-Arnold led to Anthony Gordon seizing the opportunity to give Newcastle an early lead. A back pass from Mohamed Salah set the stage for the goal, as Gordon dispatched a low shot past goalkeeper Alisson in the 25th minute.

The red card further destabilized Liverpool, prompting Klopp to make immediate changes. Off went Luis Diaz, replaced by Joe Gomez, to fortify a weakened defense. Ultimately, Darwin Nunez emerged as the savior, netting twice to secure a comeback win for the Reds.

Intriguingly, this marks the first time Van Dijk has been dismissed in over 200 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

Liverpool in a bind as Van Dijk faces potential ban following red card at Newcastle

The Reds' recent encounter with Newcastle United has left them scrambling for contingency plans. Virgil Van Dijk was ejected midway through the opening half at St James' Park.

This expulsion marks the second consecutive game where Liverpool have been reduced to 10 men. Alexis Mac Allister was sent off against Bournemouth but the red card was rescinded.

With Van Dijk's sending-off, Jurgen Klopp will need to strategize without his leading center-back against Aston Villa at Anfield on September 3.

A sending-off for negating a clear scoring chance generally brings a one-game suspension. However, Van Dijk might find himself benched for longer. His verbal altercations with referee John Brooks and a tense exchange with fourth official Craig Pawson off the pitch could amplify the repercussions.

If slapped with a two-game ban, Van Dijk would also be sidelined for Liverpool's away game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16. The Reds are now in a precarious position as they weigh their defensive options.